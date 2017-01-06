Know the common causes of allergic sneezing!
New Delhi: We all know that allergy to nuts, sour foods and seafood are quite common and often leads to skin symptoms like rashes, redness of eyes and itching.
But there are also a few causes which leads to allergic rhinitis or sneezing whenever you smell or inhale something.
Here are some common causes of allergic sneezing:
Extreme temperature
One of the main cause of allergic sneezing is severe fluctuations in the temperature. Hot and humid temperature during summers or extremely cold weather during winters or staying in AC room for long hours can cause allergic rhinitis.
Fragrance
Not just fragrance of perfumes or air purifiers but also agarbattis and scented candles that can lead to sneezing.
Paints
Even a slight smell of paints, even nail paints, can cause allergic reaction and sneezing to those people who are at risk of allergy. So, if you are painting your home, wear a mask and avoid going to the room till the smell subsides.
Pollution
Breathing polluted air can also trigger an allergic reaction in sensitive people. And the initial symptom of it is allergic sneezing coupled with red eyes.
