Know these amazing benefits of pomegranate juice!

New Delhi: Who doesn't like to eat pomegranate? Well, everyone does as it is considered very good and also promotes health benefits. Besides eating the fruit, one can drink its juice as it is equally healthy.

Here are some health benefits of pomegranate juice:

Maintains blood sugar levels

Though pomegranate juice contains fructose, but does not elevate the blood sugar levels as other fruit juices do. The juice helps to maintain blood sugar level in diabetic patients who drank it daily.

Reduces risk of cancer

The juice helps in reducing the risk of cancer as it eliminates free radicals from the body and inhibits the growth and development of it and other diseases.

Boosts immunity

The anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties in pomegranate juice helps to fight viruses and bacteria and boost our immunity system.

Aids digestion

Because of the high amount of dietary fiber, both soluble and insoluble in pomegranate juice, it helps to improve digestion and regulate bowel movement.