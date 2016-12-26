Know these amazing benefits of turmeric milk!
New Delhi: Do you know that consuming a glass of turmeric milk is beneficial for health? Milk and turmeric, being a natural antibiotic properties helps to prevent diseases and infections. This drink has been widely used as a traditional medicine.
Here are some health benefits of turmeric milk:
Cold and cough
Because of the antiseptic and astringent properties of turmeric combined with the soothing effect of milk, it is considered the best remedy for cold and cough due to its antiviral and antibacterial properties.
Arthritis
Turmeric milk helps to cure arthritis and treat swelling due to rheumatoid arthritis. It also helps in making the joints and muscles flexible by reducing the pain.
Aches and pains
Being an excellent source of antioxidants, turmeric milk gives the best relief from aches and pains. It can also strengthen the spine and the joints in the body.
Detoxs liver
Turmeric milk is a natural liver detoxifier and blood purifier that boosts the liver function. It supports the liver and cleanses the lymphatic system.
Digestion
Turmeric milk is good for digestion and prevents ulcers, diarrhea and indigestion. Bing a powerful antiseptic, this drink alsopromotes intestinal health and treats stomach ulcers and colitis.
