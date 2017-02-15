Know these common causes of epilepsy!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 00:08
Image for representational purpose only
New Delhi: Epilepsy is a common type of disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing repeated seizures. Also known as seizure disorder, it effects the nervous system of the body.
Mostly children and elderly adults gets affected with this serious brain disorder.
Though the cause of Epilepsy can’t be determined, but a variety of things can lead to seizures.
Here are some possible common causes of epilepsy:
- Traumatic brain injury
- Brain tumors
- Low oxygen during birth
- Serious illness or very high fever
- Stroke or any other type of damage to the brain
- Dementia or Alzheimer’s disease
- Brain malformation
- Infectious diseases such as AIDS and meningitis
- Genetic or developmental disorders or neurological diseases
- Infections such as meningitis or encephalitis
First Published: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 00:07
