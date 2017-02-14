Lesser known health benefits of Himalayan salt!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 00:49
New Delhi: Himalayan salt is the best as it contains around 92% of trace minerals. As it is unrefined, unpolluted and unprocessed, this pink salt is considered a healthier option than the regular salt.
It also offers many health benefits to our bodies.
MUST READ
Top five health benefits of clove!
Here are some health benefits of the Himalayan salt which we should know:
- Being a rich source of minerals, this salt helps in improving the nerve conductivity and communication. It also helps in relieving stress and tension within the body. However, one should make sure that they do not have more than two teaspoons of salt daily.
- If you are trying to lose weight then, replace regular table salt with Himalayan salt. As the pink salt will helps improve the muscle function and strength.
- This salt also helps to improve our oral health by gargling with it. Doing so with the Himalayan salt, it helps to clear up lung congestion and excessive mucus, if you suffer from cold and cough.
- As Himalayan salt contains good amount of iodine content, it is good for people who are suffering from goitre. As the salt is also rich in iron, anaemics are advised to include it in their diet.
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 23:48
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- Vyapam scam: SC cancels admission of over 500 students
- UP polls: PM Modi addresses rally in Lakhimpur
- This is how Eman Ahmed, world's heaviest Egyptian woman, was brought to Mumbai
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting during one-off Test
- Gold price tumbles by Rs 300 to Rs 29,650 per 10 grams
- Shrinking Hindu population remark: MoS Kiren Rijiju in soup; BJP, RSS heap praise; Congress wants action
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- WATCH: When Virat Kohli took on third umpire and reversed his not-out decision to out