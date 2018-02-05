Man suffers brain haemorrhage after downing 25 energy drink cans in six hours

New Delhi: While the so-called energy drinks promise rejuvenation and energy, they have often been associated with many side-effects that could harm one's health.

Needless to say, an overdose could actually cause irreversible damage and can even turn fatal.

A 56-year-old man from the UK learned this the hard way after he downed 25 cans of energy drinks within the span of six hours.

Nick Mitchell, a resident of West Yorkshire, suffered three mini-strokes and a brain haemorrhage after he gulped down 25 cans of Monster and Red Bull whilst running a karaoke evening in a sweltering club.

“These drinks nearly killed me. I was so close to death and thought I might not make it through surgery,” he was quoted saying by Mirror.co.uk.

Mitchell is now calling for a ban on these beverages. “They should not be sold. They are as bad as drugs and should be banned,” he said.

After returning home from the karaoke night, Mitchell began to suffer severe pains in his head and was eventually rushed to Dewsbury Hospital where doctors confirmed he had a bleed on the brain caused by a caffeine overdose.

The week saw Nick having three mini-strokes, the effects of which he's still suffering – he now has trouble speaking and pronouncing words.

This incident happened eight years ago, but he wanted to share his story with the world and discourage youngsters – who consume more energy drinks than adults – from becoming addicted.

He told The People: “With hindsight, it was foolish to drink that many, but I had no idea they were that dangerous. I’m just glad I’m still here to tell the tale. I’ve never had once since.”

“It felt like someone had cracked my head open with a sledgehammer. I could hear my heartbeat in my ears. I’d had with migraines in the past, but this didn’t compare. The pain was off the scale.”

Within an hour of his binge that night, Nick had surpassed the daily recommended amount of caffeine.