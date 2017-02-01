Manipal: Doctors remove 'massive' 16kg ovarian tumour from woman

New Delhi: Doctors at a Manipal hospital were successful in removing a massive 16kg ovarian tumour from a 69-year-old woman in a surgery which lasted for five hours.

Doctors at Kasturba hospital claim that it was possibly the largest-ever tumour found in coastal Karnataka.

The patients however is doing well and on road to recovery, claim the doctors.

As per a report published in Times of India, the patient underwent hysterectomy and her uterus was removed while retaining the ovaries.

Three months ago, she had a complaint of loss of appetite and also a feeling of being full and bloated even with little intake of food.