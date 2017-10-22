Married at 18, an accident crippled me: This Baloch girl’s message is life

New Delhi: Fear is an emotion that people around the globe allow to dominate their lives, without knowing that it cripples their desires and emotions.

We're human after all and certain negative emotions do tend to take over the positive ones. But Muniba Mazari, a 30-year-old Pakistani model, painter and motivational speaker, made fear her inspiration and motivation and turned her life around.

Mazari was only 18-years-old when she got married to a man chosen by her family for her parents' happiness.

Though the marriage was a rough one, her life took a drastic turn after she met with a terrible accident. At the age of 21, Muniba was left paralyzed from the hip down and received multiple fractures in her collarbone, ribs, shoulder and arm. The accident also left her with a crushed spine.

She was also told that she wouldn't be able to conceive after her accident.

Needless to say, she was devastated. “I started to question my existence in the world. Why am I even alive,” she said.

However, she ultimately pushed herself to rise above her disabilities and change the course of her life.

In a 6:37-minute video that has spread like wildfire across social media platforms, Mazari spoke about her journey from her marriage to her life right now.

Check out her inspiring story below:

Her story is a tale of devastation, depression, courage, grit and her consequent self-resurrection – something every one of us can learn volumes from.

Nine years from that accident and Mazari continues to inspire people with her life story. She was also named one of BBC’s '100 Most Inspirational Women' in 2015 and featured in Forbes’ '30 under 30' the following year.

(Video courtesy: Goalcast)