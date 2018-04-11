Meet 112-year-old Masazo Nonaka, the world's oldest man from Japan

Tokyo: A 112-year-old man from Japan's Hokkaido, Masazo Nonaka has been certified as world's oldest man by Guinness World Records on Tuesday. He takes the title after Francisco Nuñez Olivera from Spain, who passed away in January this year at the age of 113.

Born on July 25, 1905, Nonaka received a certificate from Guinness World Records, Xinhua news agency reported citing the local media. He was presented with an award and a cake from the Mayor of the Ashoro town where he was born and lives currently with his family.

The 112-year-old Japanese man enjoys watching sumo wrestling on TV and listening to music. His home is also a hot spring inn dating back more than a century that Nonaka used to run with his wife.

Guinness World Records' editor-in-chief Craig Glenday said, "Nonaka's achievement is remarkable. He can teach us all an important lesson about the value of life and how to stretch the limits of human longevity".

Koki Kurohata, Nonaka's great-grandson said: "He has not been receiving nursing care at a facility and has a clear brain. He's really amazing."

His granddaughter Yuko said that her grandfather enjoys relaxing in the hot spring once a week and has a sweet tooth.

Nabi Tajima, a 117-year-old Japanese resident of Kagoshima Prefecture, is likely to be recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living woman, after the death of Jamaican Violet Brown aged 117 in September 2017.

(With IANS inputs)