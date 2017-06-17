Meet this 18-year-old vlogger who has a bone like 'chalk'!

New Delhi: A 18-year-old girl, Michaela Davert from Michigan suffers from a rare condition called 'Osteogenesis Imperfecta' which makes her brittle bones to break as easily as a piece of chalk.

This rare condition is a group of inherited disorders characterised by fragile bones that break easily.

According to report in Daily Mail, Michaela is all of '2ft 6ins' tall and has already suffered close to 90 fractures and undergone around 25 surgeries in her short lifetime.

Having struggled to make friends at school, the teenager has turned her attention to the web and launched her own YouTube channel called FunsizedStyle.

Michaela now has over 30,000 subscribers on her channel and over 1.6million views from fans, her biggest being her mum, who has the same condition. She advises her viewers to forget about traditional beauty standards.

Her parents Melissa and Kenneth, who has cerebral palsy, have always encouraged their daughter to live an independent life.

The 18-year-old now wants to move to LA to launch and launched her very own fashion line. She is studying for a degree in marketing.

She currently has metal rods in her limbs and uses a wheelchair, but she refuses to let the condition hold her back as well as running her YouTube channel.

The vlogger is also thinking about her future and has big plans after she finishes university.