close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Meet this 18-year-old vlogger who has a bone like 'chalk'!

18-year-old Michaela Davert is all of '2ft 6ins' tall and has already suffered close to 90 fractures and undergone around 25 surgeries in her short lifetime.

Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 19:46
Meet this 18-year-old vlogger who has a bone like &#039;chalk&#039;!
Photo Credit: Michaela Davert/Facebook

New Delhi: A 18-year-old girl, Michaela Davert from Michigan suffers from a rare condition called 'Osteogenesis Imperfecta' which makes her brittle bones to break as easily as a piece of chalk.

This rare condition is a group of inherited disorders characterised by fragile bones that break easily.

According to report in Daily Mail, Michaela is all of '2ft 6ins' tall and has already suffered close to 90 fractures and undergone around 25 surgeries in her short lifetime.

This 25-year-old former model looks pregnant after eating food – Find out why!
MUST READ
This 25-year-old former model looks pregnant after eating food – Find out why!

Having struggled to make friends at school, the teenager has turned her attention to the web and launched her own YouTube channel called FunsizedStyle.

Michaela now has over 30,000 subscribers on her channel and over 1.6million views from fans, her biggest being her mum, who has the same condition. She advises her viewers to forget about traditional beauty standards.

Her parents Melissa and Kenneth, who has cerebral palsy, have always encouraged their daughter to live an independent life.

The 18-year-old now wants to move to LA to launch and launched her very own fashion line. She is studying for a degree in marketing.

She currently has metal rods in her limbs and uses a wheelchair, but she refuses to let the condition hold her back as well as running her YouTube channel.

The vlogger is also thinking about her future and has big plans after she finishes university.

 

TAGS

BoneschalkOsteogenesis imperfectaRare conditionbrittle bonesMichaela Davert18-year-old vlogger

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Petrol sniffing may reduce growth of children, says study
Health

Petrol sniffing may reduce growth of children, says study

Chemicals found in detergents, shampoos can cause birth defects: Study
Health

Chemicals found in detergents, shampoos can cause birth de...

16-year-old boy dances with joy after successful heart surgery – Watch heartwarming video
Health

16-year-old boy dances with joy after successful heart surg...

Early stress increases depression risk by permanently altering DNA, reveals study
Health

Early stress increases depression risk by permanently alter...

Smokeless tobacco is 95 percent safer than smoking: Study
Health

Smokeless tobacco is 95 percent safer than smoking: Study

Exposure to passive smoking may elevate arthritis risk in adulthood
Health

Exposure to passive smoking may elevate arthritis risk in a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video