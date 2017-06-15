Meet three-year-old Chinese boy whose head expanded like balloon!

New Delhi: A three-year-old boy known as Xin Xin from China is suffering from a rare condition which causes his head to balloon in size.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the toddler's life is in danger because he was born with hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid inside his skull which can be deadly.

Because of this rare condition, his head swell so much that it now has a circumference 70cm (27.5 inches) which much bigger than an average adult's.

As per the reports, doctors have given the boy a 'death sentence' if he isn’t operated anytime soon.

The hospital says that if Xin Xin doesn't get treatment timely, his brain won’t be able to stand the pressure from within caused by fluids.

His parents are migrant workers and can't afford a life saving surgery to help their child.

In a desperate attempt to raise the funds, the mother sits outside the hospital with her child begging for money.