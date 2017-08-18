close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Men, take note! Want to smell more attractive? Include more fruits and veggies in your diet

The study establishes what previous researches have shown – the notion that scent and health are linked and play a significant role in how desirable someone appears.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 14:09
Men, take note! Want to smell more attractive? Include more fruits and veggies in your diet
Image courtesy: Pixabay (Representational image)

New Delhi: What attracts women to men? Some say its the eyes, some women get wooed by their fragrance, while others go for personality and behaviour and then there are those for whom it's all in the looks.

But how about what they eat? A study conducted by researchers at Macquarie University in Australia found that men who are vegetarians are more attractive to their non-vegetarian counterparts, because of their different body odour.

The study establishes what previous researches have shown – the notion that scent and health are linked and play a significant role in how desirable someone appears.

As per a report in the Deccan Chronicle, lead author Dr Ian Stephan says that odour is an important part of judging someone’s attractiveness, more so for women.

The research team assessed the amount of vegetables a group of healthy young men were eating by assessing their skin colour. They used a spectrophotometer (which measures the intensity of light emitted by a substance) for the test.

People who eat more vegetables, it turns out, sees their skin take on the hue of the plant pigments responsible for colour.

According to the report, the male participants were asked to complete food frequency questionnaires to assess their overall eating patterns, following which each participant was given a clean shirt and asked to exercise.

Afterwards, female participants were given the shirts to sniff and subsequently rate the scent of based on a variety of factors.

They were given a list of 21 descriptors and asked to describe the shirts and say how attractive, strong or healthy they smelled.

It was found that men who consumed more fruits and veggies as a part of their diet were rated more with regard to smell, as compared to those who consumed more meat who were described as having a more intense smell, but not bad.

Men who consumed a lot of carbohydrates were though to produce the least attractive odours, Deccan Chronicle reported.

TAGS

Body odoursmellDietVeggie dietVeggiesFruitsHealth benefits of eating more vegetablesVegetarian dietHealthy eatinghealth news

From Zee News

Swine flu: Spike of H1N1 Influenza in Delhi; 1,066 cases reported last month
Health

Swine flu: Spike of H1N1 Influenza in Delhi; 1,066 cases re...

Painful menstrual cramps? Experts swear by these Yoga asanas to help you relieve your suffering!
Health

Painful menstrual cramps? Experts swear by these Yoga asana...

Yemen cholera outbreak eases but alert continues: UNICEF
Health

Yemen cholera outbreak eases but alert continues: UNICEF

Quit smoking to delay frailty in old age
Health

Quit smoking to delay frailty in old age

New method could overcome genetic male infertility
Health

New method could overcome genetic male infertility

E-cigarettes may promote smoking among teenagers
Health

E-cigarettes may promote smoking among teenagers

Eating hamburgers, pizza may up cancer risk
Health

Eating hamburgers, pizza may up cancer risk

Doctors successfully remove 3.2 kg football-sized tumour from Russian patient
Health

Doctors successfully remove 3.2 kg football-sized tumour fr...

Sepsis: Inexpensive prevention technique discovered by US-based Odisha scientist
Health

Sepsis: Inexpensive prevention technique discovered by US-b...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video