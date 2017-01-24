Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day: Know the signs and symptoms of this rare neurological condition

New Delhi: Moebius syndrome is an extremely rare congenital neurological disorder that primarily affects the muscles that control facial expression and eye movement.

Most individuals with Moebius syndrome are born with complete facial paralysis, which is one of the most common features of the condition. They cannot close their eyes or form facial expressions.

People with this syndrome also have the following features:

Inability to smile or frown or move their eyes

Difficulty in breathing and/or in swallowing

Limb abnormalities - clubbed feet, missing fingers or toes

Dental abnormalities such as - missing and misaligned teeth

Drooling

Hearing impairment

Chest-wall abnormalities (Poland Syndrome)

Children with this condition may have delayed speech because of paralysis of muscles that move the lips, soft palate, and tongue root. However, speech therapy can help them develop understandable speech.

The causes of Moebius syndrome remain unknown, although researchers suggest that the condition results from a combination of environmental and genetic factors. It is estimated that there are, on average, 2 to 20 cases of Moebius syndrome per million births. Unfortunately, there is no cure for Moebius syndrome, but proper care and treatment can give many individuals a normal life expectancy.

Moebius syndrome was first diagnosed by Professor Paul Julius Moebius, a neurologist, in 1888.

Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day is celebrated globally each year on January 24th, the birth date of Professor Paul Julius Moebius. On this day, people are encouraged to wear purple and raise awareness about this rare condition through various means and channels.