National Cleanliness Day: Five reasons why cleanliness is important

New Delhi: Cleanliness and good hygiene practices are an important part of leading a healthy lifestyle.

Cleanliness, like good nutrition, has a wealth of benefits for the entire body. Everyone needs to learn good health habits at an early age to put them into practice daily. Remember, the habits which we learnt or followed in childhood often influence our behaviour and personality in adulthood. Therefore, it's important for parents to teach and model healthy habits - such as washing hands before meals, regular brushing of teeth and bathing, and even keeping the surroundings clean - to their children from the young age.

Here are five ways how cleanliness can boost your health:

Cleanliness can help prevent diseases and allergies like dengue fever,swine flu, malaria, chicken pox, jaundice, cold and flu etc. Washing hands thoroughly using a soap and water after touching any surface that has germs on it can help reduce your health risks.

Keeping your surroundings clean can help prevent insects and rodents from breeding, which may result in spreading many diseases.

Regular and proper house cleaning, particularly, cooking surfaces prevents food contamination.

Cleanliness helps boost your mental health and self esteem. As per a 2008 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, cleanliness may ward off depression as it helps reduce stress and anxiety while also offering a sense of accomplishment.

Cleanliness and good personal hygiene can hell prevent several skin issues and hair dandruff that can result from bad health habits.

Adopt cleanliness and get the optimal health benefits of it.

30th January is celebrated each year as National Cleanliness Day in India. The day calls to maintain high standards of cleanliness in our home, work place, roads/streets and public places.