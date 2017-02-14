National Deworming Day: What to do if you child misses out!

New Delhi: Children who were not dewormed on National Deworming Day will get another chance to get themselves treated with deworming tablets on Wednesday, February 15.

On February 10, the Health Ministry implemented the deworming programme in schools and preschools (anganwadis) across India to combat parasitic worm infections among children.

The Health Ministry is conducting a mop-up day on February 15, 2016, Wednesday, to administer the deworming tablet to children who could not receive the treatment due to absenteeism or sickness on deworming day.

In one of India's largest single-day public health initiatives, the Health Ministry said that an estimated 34 crore children aged 1-19 will be administered de-worming tablets on National Deworming day to reduce worm infestation that can stifle physical and intellectual growth.