New gene therapy might restore partial hearing: Study

New Delhi: Using a new form of gene therapy, scientists claim that they have been able to restore partial hearing in mice born with genetic condition.

The new model overcomes a long-standing barrier to accessing hair cells, the delicate sensors in the inner ear that capture sound and head movement and convert them to neural signals for hearing and balance.

These cells have been notoriously difficult to treat with previous gene-delivery techniques.

Researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts General Hospital in the US, showed that the treatment leads to notable gains in hearing and allows mice that would normally be completely deaf to hear the equivalent of a loud conversation.

The approach also improved the animals' sense of balance.

The gene therapy carries the promise of restoring hearing in people with several forms of both genetic and acquired deafness, researchers said.

"To treat most forms of hearing loss, we need to find a delivery mechanism that works for all types of hair cells," said David Corey, professor at HMS.

To achieve that, researchers used the adeno-associated virus (AAV). It has been already used as a gene-delivery vehicle for retinal disorders.

To super-charge AAV as a gene carrier into the inner ear, the team used a form of the virus wrapped in protective bubbles called exosomes.

They grew regular AAV virus inside cells. Those cells naturally bud off exosomes - tiny bubbles made of cell membrane - that carry the virus inside them.

(With PTI inputs)