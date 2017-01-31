Nighttime snacking: Why you do it? Tips to burn more calories before bed

New Delhi: You may be sticking to a healthy diet all day. But if you have a habit of snacking after eating dinner, chances are that the efforts that you put on during the day will go in waste.

There can be a number of reasons why after-dinner snacks tend to pack on the most pounds. The first step to eating less or curb nighttime eating is to identify the cause of the problem or find out why you eat when you actually don't need to.

Most people find themselves eating late at night even when they aren't hungry just because they're less busy. Some people use food as a source of comfort to cope with boredom or stress. Even staying near food can make you to eat more.

If you're trying to lose weight, avoid nighttime eating habit as this can cause you to eat more calories than you need. Here are a few tips to stop eating after dinner and help you burn more calories at night:

Go for a walk after dinner, even if it's just for 15-20 minutes. This will help you move away from the food and avoid eating too much. In fact physical activity can help the body to feel the sensation of fullness and satiety after a meal.

Another great way to curb nighttime eating behavior is brushing your teeth after dinner. Brushing after dinner can be a good option to curb your appetite while providing a wealth of benefits for your dental health.

Follow a regular schedule for meal and sleep. Regular meal and sleep times can help avoid as well as break bad eating habits.

Use relaxation techniques - such as gentle exercise or stretching - to deal with stress and anxiety.

Instead of eating out of boredom, watch TV or try finding something else you enjoy doing in the evening to keep your mind occupied.

Besides those extra calories, it may be noted that eating right before bed can cause indigestion and sleeping problems.