Not losing weight? Watch out for these six common reasons

New Delhi: Do not be discouraged if you're not losing weight despite exercising and making changes to your diet.

Losing weight is not that simple, in fact, it involves or depends on a wide range of factors such as – diet, physical activity, stress, sleep habits – which can be controlled. Of course, there are some factors which are beyond our control, for instance, genes, hormones, gender, age, etc.

It will be wise and much helpful if you can realize the fact that weight loss is a complex process involving a lot of hard work and dedication apart from following a fitness routine and choosing healthier foods.

Chances are, one of these reasons is holding you back from achieving your weight loss goal. So watch out for these simple things:

Diet

Probably you're not keeping a track on what and how much you are eating. Studies suggest that people who maintain a food diary consistently lose more weight than those who don't.

Calories

You are overeating healthy foods – nuts, avocados, whole wheat pasta, olive oil, and dark chocolate are all natural and healthy, but you need to keep a watch on how much you eat of these good and calorie-rich foods.

Water

You are not drinking enough water – Make sure that you drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated. Water helps speed up your meatabolism, which aids with weight loss. Eat foods that contain a lot of water to help you feel full faster nad making you to eat less.

Try to avoid beverages that are loaded with sugar and are a major contributor to weight gain.

Exercise

May be you're not doing the right exercises or burning enough calories. Incorporate exercises like cardio, weight training, in your fitness routine to burn fat faster.

Sleep

Lack of sleep has been linked to a greater risk of obesity. You need to get a good amount of sleep every night if you're trying to lose weight.

Medical conditions

This is one of the most important factors to be taken care of although many people trying to lose weight often tend to overlook this. If you're not able able to lose those extra pounds despite trying your best efforts, including diet and exercise, it could be a result of health problem or a medication that may be hampering your weight loss strategy. Some health conditions and medications, such as thyroid problems, diabetes medications, antidepressants, can cause weight gain.