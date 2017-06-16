close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Novel ultrasound drill for deep vein blood clots developed

A new surgical tool that uses low-frequency ultrasound to break down blood clots deep within the veins of the legs, without damaging the surrounding blood vessels, has been developed by US researchers.

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 00:15
Novel ultrasound drill for deep vein blood clots developed
Image used for representational purpose

New York: A new surgical tool that uses low-frequency ultrasound to break down blood clots deep within the veins of the legs, without damaging the surrounding blood vessels, has been developed by US researchers.

The tool is the first ultrasound "drill" that can be aimed straight ahead, allowing doctors to better target clots and holds promise for significantly reducing treatment time, researchers said. 

"Our new ultrasound tool is forward-facing, like a drill, but still breaks down clots into very fine particles," said Xiaoning Jiang, Professor at the North Carolina State University. 

Existing intravascular ultrasound tools for clearing clots emit ultrasound waves laterally, making it harder to target clots exclusively, meaning that the ultrasound can also damage surrounding blood vessels. 

The tool also incorporates an injection tube that allows users to inject microbubbles at the site of the clot, making the ultrasound waves more effective at breaking down the clot.

"Our approach improves accuracy without relying on high doses of blood thinners, which we hope will reduce risks across the board," Jiang added, in the paper detailed in the journal Scientific Reports.

The researchers tested a prototype of the device in a synthetic blood vessel using cow's blood.

"We found that we could dissolve 90 per cent of a clot in 3.5 to 4 hours without using any blood thinners at all. That's compared to 10 hours for the combination of conventional ultrasound tools and blood thinners," Jinwook Kim, doctoral student at the North Carolina State University. 
 

TAGS

UltrasoundVeinBlood clotsBloodscientistsultrasound toolBlood vessels

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Practise meditation, yoga daily to &#039;reverse&#039; stress-causing DNA reactions!
Health

Practise meditation, yoga daily to 'reverse' stre...

THIS couple survives on minimal food and their diet will surprise you!
Health

THIS couple survives on minimal food and their diet will su...

This 25-year-old former model looks pregnant after eating food – Find out why!
Health

This 25-year-old former model looks pregnant after eating f...

Want to control your appetite? Eating this might help!
Health

Want to control your appetite? Eating this might help!

Recreational activity may increase risk of facial fractures, other injuries in elderly
Health

Recreational activity may increase risk of facial fractures...

Obesity can up risk of rheumatoid arthritis in women, says study
Health

Obesity can up risk of rheumatoid arthritis in women, says...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video