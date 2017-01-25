Padma Awards 2017: Dignitaries in the field of Health and Medicine to be felicitated with honour
New Delhi: On Wednesday, the government announced the list of notable people who are to receive the Padma Awards.
Among those from the fields of entertainment, literature, sports and art, many personalities from the field of Health and Medicine have also made the list, which includes the likes of Shri Tehemton Udwadia, Dr Subroto Das, Dr Bhakti Yadav and Dr Mukut Minz, among others.
Late Dr Suniti Solomon will also be conferred posthumously with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.
The awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.
This year, the President of India has approved conferment of Padma Awards to 89 persons. The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri awardees.
The complete list of Padma awardees in Health and Medicine is below:
Shri Tehemton Udwadia
Swami Niranjana Nanda Saraswati
Dr. Subroto Das
Dr. Bhakti Yadav
Dr. Mohammed Abdul Waheed
Dr. Madan Madhav Godbole
Dr. Devendra Dayabhai Patel
Prof. Harkishan Singh
Dr. Mukut Minz
Late (Smt.) Suniti Solomon (Posthumous)
