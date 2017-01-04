Pair of scissors lodged in Vietnamese man's stomach removed after 18 years!

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 10:44
Pair of scissors lodged in Vietnamese man&#039;s stomach removed after 18 years!
(Image for representational purposes only)

Hanoi: In June 1998, a Vietnamese man underwent an operation at the Bac Kan General Hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors who performed the surgery left a pair of scissors inside his stomach, to which the man was absolutely oblivious.

Now, 18 years later, Vietnamese doctors have removed the rusty 15 centimeters (6 inches) long scissors, which were found broken and lodged on the left side of his torso. The three-hour-long surgery was performed at a hospital in Thai Nguyen province, northern Vietnam.

The 54-year-old patient had never felt any discomfort due to the scissors and only found out about them in December 2016, after he suffered a road accident and was given an x-ray which revealed their presence.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 10:44

