Period cramps? Try these simple ways to get relief from it!

New Delhi: Do you often suffer from the severe period cramps? Well, everyone deal with this agonizing pain every month.

Though there are medicines available, but it just provides short-term relief. And consuming too many medicines is just not good for health.

But one can try some simple ways which helps to get relief from the pain.

Here are a few simple ways to get relief from period cramps:

Hot water bag

One should use a hot water bag while having menstrual cramps as the heat helps in reducing the pain. It also helps to loosen and relax muscles. So, put the hot water bag on your belly until the time the pain reduces.

Drink lots of water

Drinking lots of water during period also helps in reducing the agonizing pain. It also helps to avoid painful bloating during menstruation. But drinking warm or hot water is more effective as hot liquids increase blood flow and may relax cramped muscles.

Exercise

Start exercising daily especially during periods as it helps to get relief from menstrual cramps. Exercise releases hormones called endorphins which acts as natural pain killer.

Drink a cup of ginger root tea

Drinking a cup of Ginger root tea will help you get relief from period cramps as ginger contains chemicals called gingerols and shogaols which relaxes smooth muscle that lines the intestinal track.