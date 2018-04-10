PM Narendra Modi shares animated video of him doing 'Padahastasana' – Watch

New Delhi: Urging the nation to make yoga an essential part of their lives to remain stress-free, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared some information about 'Padahastasana' by releasing an animated video where he can be seen demonstrating the yoga asana.

'Pada' means foot, 'hastha' stands for hands, and 'asana' means pose. In the post, he talks about the importance of the pose and even shared its benefits. PM Modi took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared informative video regarding Padahastasana.

''Making Padahastasana a regular part of your lives will make your body healthier and your mind calmer. What more can one ask for!" he tweeted.

Check out the animated video:

Making Padahastasana a regular part of your lives will make your body healthier and your mind calmer. What more can one ask for! pic.twitter.com/eOe5SxybHV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2018

The pose helps in tonning the abdominal region by removing extra fat and makes the spine more flexible and resilient. It also increases the flexibility of our spine, stretches and energises the back muscles while improving the blood circulation. As per the video, the yoga posture is especially helpful for women during their menstrual cycle.

However, patients suffering from hernia, high myopia, ulcer as well as pregnant women should not practice this yoga posture.

This is not the first time PM Modi has demonstrated an asana with a video of himself. His earlier posts went viral and were shared widely on Twitter and other social media platforms as well.

International Day of Yoga, or commonly and unofficially referred to as Yoga Day, is celebrated annually on June 21 since its inception in 2015. It was suggested by PM Modi during his address to the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

(With ANI inputs)