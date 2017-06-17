Practise meditation, yoga daily to 'reverse' stress-causing DNA reactions!

London: We all know that practising a mind-body interventions like meditation, yoga and Tai Chi daily helps us to relax and also makes us healthy. A new study has found that such practices could reverse the molecular reactions in the DNA that causes stress as well as boost well-being.

According to the researchers from UK's Coventry University, the study showed that people who practise mind-body interventions exhibit a decrease in the production of a molecule called nuclear factor kappa B (NF-kB), which is known to regulate gene expression.

When a person is exposed to a stressful event, their sympathetic nervous system (SNS), the system responsible for the "fight-or-flight" response, is triggered.

This SNS activity leads to the production of NF-kB, which produces molecules called cytokines that cause cellular inflammation.

The reaction is useful for dealing with a stressful situation, but if its persistent it can lead to a higher risk of cancer, accelerated ageing and psychiatric disorders like depression.

Researchers said, meditation, yoga and Tai Chi may decrease the production of NF-kB and cytokines, leading to a reversal of the pro-inflammatory gene expression pattern and a reduction in the risk of inflammation-related diseases and conditions.

Lead researcher Ivana Buric said,"Millions of people around the world already enjoy the health benefits of mind-body interventions like yoga or meditation, but what they perhaps don't realise is that these benefits begin at a molecular level and can change the way our genetic code goes about its business."

Buric added,"These activities are leaving what we call a molecular signature in our cells, which reverses the effect that stress or anxiety would have on the body by changing how our genes are expressed. Put simply, mind-body interventions cause the brain to steer our DNA processes along a path which improves our wellbeing."

For the study, the team examined 18 studies -- featuring 846 participants over 11 years.

The results revealed a pattern in the molecular changes which happen to the body as a result of practising mind-body interventions, and how those changes benefit our mental and physical health.

The finding was published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.

(With IANS inputs)