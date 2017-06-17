close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Practise meditation, yoga daily to 'reverse' stress-causing DNA reactions!

A new study has found that such inteventions could reverse the molecular reactions in the DNA that causes stress as well as boost well-being.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 00:04
Practise meditation, yoga daily to &#039;reverse&#039; stress-causing DNA reactions!
Image for representational purpose only

London: We all know that practising a mind-body interventions like meditation, yoga and Tai Chi daily helps us to relax and also makes us healthy. A new study has found that such practices could reverse the molecular reactions in the DNA that causes stress as well as boost well-being.

According to the researchers from UK's Coventry University, the study showed that people who practise mind-body interventions exhibit a decrease in the production of a molecule called nuclear factor kappa B (NF-kB), which is known to regulate gene expression.

Feeling anxious? 10 minutes of daily meditation will help you cope!
MUST READ
Feeling anxious? 10 minutes of daily meditation will help you cope!

When a person is exposed to a stressful event, their sympathetic nervous system (SNS), the system responsible for the "fight-or-flight" response, is triggered.

This SNS activity leads to the production of NF-kB, which produces molecules called cytokines that cause cellular inflammation.

The reaction is useful for dealing with a stressful situation, but if its persistent it can lead to a higher risk of cancer, accelerated ageing and psychiatric disorders like depression.

Researchers said, meditation, yoga and Tai Chi may decrease the production of NF-kB and cytokines, leading to a reversal of the pro-inflammatory gene expression pattern and a reduction in the risk of inflammation-related diseases and conditions.

Lead researcher Ivana Buric said,"Millions of people around the world already enjoy the health benefits of mind-body interventions like yoga or meditation, but what they perhaps don't realise is that these benefits begin at a molecular level and can change the way our genetic code goes about its business."

Buric added,"These activities are leaving what we call a molecular signature in our cells, which reverses the effect that stress or anxiety would have on the body by changing how our genes are expressed. Put simply, mind-body interventions cause the brain to steer our DNA processes along a path which improves our wellbeing."

For the study, the team examined 18 studies -- featuring 846 participants over 11 years.

The results revealed a pattern in the molecular changes which happen to the body as a result of practising mind-body interventions, and how those changes benefit our mental and physical health.

The finding was published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.

(With IANS inputs)

 

TAGS

MeditationYogaTai ChiDNA reactionsStressMolecules

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

THIS couple survives on minimal food and their diet will surprise you!
Health

THIS couple survives on minimal food and their diet will su...

This 25-year-old former model looks pregnant after eating food – Find out why!
Health

This 25-year-old former model looks pregnant after eating f...

Want to control your appetite? Eating this might help!
Health

Want to control your appetite? Eating this might help!

Recreational activity may increase risk of facial fractures, other injuries in elderly
Health

Recreational activity may increase risk of facial fractures...

Obesity can up risk of rheumatoid arthritis in women, says study
Health

Obesity can up risk of rheumatoid arthritis in women, says...

Mumbai doctors do the unthinkable, implant world&#039;s smallest leadless pacemaker in 78-year-old man
Health

Mumbai doctors do the unthinkable, implant world's sma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video