Prebiotics can help you cope with stress
New Delhi: If your are finding it tough to cope with stress in your life, start consuming prebiotics.
Eat prebiotics fibers that may help protect the beneficial bacteria in your gut and restore healthy sleep patterns after a stressful event, researchers suggest.
Prebiotics are certain types of non-digestible fibers that probiotic bacteria feed on, such as the fibers found in many plant sources like asparagus, oatmeal, and legumes as well as in breast milk.
The findings showed that stress could upset the gut`s microbiome, as well as restful sleep -- essential elements for a healthy life.
"Acute stress can disrupt the gut microbiome," said Agnieszka Mika, postdoctoral fellow at the University of Colorado Boulder, in the US.
A diet rich in prebiotics was found to increase beneficial bacteria as well as protect gut microbes from stress-induced disruptions.
In addition, prebiotics also lead to the recovery of normal sleep patterns, since they tend to be disrupted after stressful events.
"So far no adverse effects from prebiotics have been reported...and they are found widely in many plants, even present in breast milk, and are already commercially available," Mika added.
For the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience, the team tested rats that received prebiotic diets for several weeks prior to a stressful test condition and compared with control rats that did not receive the prebiotic-enriched diet.
The rats that ate prebiotics prior to the stressful event did not experience stress-induced disruption in their gut microbiota and also recovered healthier sleep patterns sooner than controls, the researchers said.
As the stressor that the rats received was the equivalent of a single intense acute stressful episode for humans, such as a car accident or the death of a loved one, the results may be relevant in humans, noted Robert S. Thompson from the University of Colorado Boulder.
(With IANS inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India vs Bangladesh: With a killer smile, Virat Kohli gets in the business of 'perfection' — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Breaking News: Virender Sehwag just 'discovered' Arjun in Australia
- AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu