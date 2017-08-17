Pregnancy after eating? Ex-lingerie model suffers from rare condition making her look 9 months pregnant!

New Delhi: Bloating is one thing that happens to our bodies when we overeat, but bloating to the point of actually looking pregnant is a whole other facet.

That's exactly what happens to a former lingerie model from the UK, who suffers from an incurable condition which makes her look like 9 months pregnant when she eats certain foods.

25-year-old Carla Cressy suffers from frozen pelvis disease – a severe complication of endometriosis. The condition causes her uterus, bowel, fallopian tubes and ovaries to fuse together and the tissue that is supposed to grow inside the uterus grows out of it. This results in inflammation, pain and scar tissue.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old faces daily excruciating pain caused from consuming a variety of foods like pasta or coffee. This makes her vomit or look nine months pregnant.

“Within half an hour of eating I blow up like a balloon and my belly swells up straight away. I get headaches and dizziness and terrible backache," she told the Daily Mail.

Carla is a size eight and she says she looks like a size 12 when her stomach swells and she is unable to fit into her jeans.

Now, she only eats fruits, vegetables and meat.

Carla has been battling the condition for more than 10 years, causing her menstrual cycle to continue for 6 weeks at a time. She was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016.

As per the Deccan Chronicle, Carla, who now runs a hair and beauty business, was rushed to hospital when medics found several cysts that were attached to her organs and up to 9cm wide.

Cressy has already undergone three operations to take out the build up of cysts that fill her stomach. However, after each surgery the cysts grow back and doctors feel she will have to have an operation to remove them every six months for the rest of her life.

While the operations have saved her, she bears a C-section scar and will most likely be unable to conceive. Carla had to give up her career as a model due to the condition,which left her stuck at home.

Carla was diagnosed with the most severe form of endometriosis in January 2017. She numbs the pain she feels in her back and stomach by taking morphine and eight codeine painkillers, the Deccan Chronicle reported.