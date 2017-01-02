Pregnant woman goes into labour, broadcasts it live to 200,000 people on Facebook!

New Delhi: Pregnancy is both a blessing and a tough time for every woman, especially the first time. First-time mothers go through a lot during this phase and there are many thoughts that take over the mind at the time.

One of the most recurring thoughts is about the final stage of pregnancy – Labour. How will it be, how much does it pain, will I be able to handle it, how long will it take, and many other questions cloud a first-time mother's brain.

Sarah-Jayne Ljungstrom, a 35-year-old woman from London, knew that this is something all women go through and decided to do something about it.

In a technologically-driven world, where social media platforms have taken the form of a medium through which you can get your voice heard and reach out to the world, Sarah-Jayne or SJ, as she is known among her friends, found her opportunity.

While eating pizza at her home, Sarah-Jayne's waters broke. When she realized that, she switched on her camera and broadcast the entire 24-hour-long process of her labour live on Facebook to an audience of 200,000 strangers to show the reality of a normal birth.

The mother of two (now three), who is a director at an ad-agency, posted five videos showing live contractions and updates as her baby "moved down the birth canal".

"I have been vlogging (video blog) about motherhood and my pregnancy this year so it was natural for me to do the same and share my labour. I find being a mum so rewarding but it can be overwhelming and lonely," Ljungstrom said.

Check out her updates below!

Ljungstrom didn't go live with the birthing but she did announce her newborn daughter’s name, Eveline. The baby was also seen arriving home with her mum and dad Henrik, and meeting her big brothers Freddie, six, and three-year-old Finn Barnaby Bo.

(With IANS inputs)