Rare tumour grips six-year-old, miraculous surgery saves girl

New Delhi: A six-year-old girl underwent a surgery at a hospital in Haryana's Faridabad for a rare type of tumour, which hardly strikes in such young age.

The little girl was suffering from Mucoepidermoid carcinoma, a tumour that usually occurs in the salivary glands.

She had swelling on her left cheek near the ear when she was admitted to the Sarvodaya Hospital.

There was a high chance of facial nerves damage in such cases of complications but with advancement in technologies and availability of safer and state-of-the-art treatment, doctors could save the child.

According to the medical expert, Mucoepidermoid carcinoma can mimic most other tumours of the glands and therefore is often considered in the differential.

"Epithelial salivary gland neoplasms are rare both in adults and children, accounting for less than 3 per cent of all head and neck tumors," Vatsal said.

Five per cent of these tumors occur in patients younger than 18 years old. with girls mostly affected.

Sumant Gupta, Senior Consultant, Department of Cancer Care, said: "The patient is now absolutely fine and she will be undergoing radiations regularly.

"This is a message for all those parents who think that cancer in such young age is incurable."