Researchers believe thick skin on palms, soles may be associated with oesophageal cancer

London: Do you have thick skin on your palms and soles? If yes, then it may be a sign that your are suffering from oesophageal cancer.

Researchers said, this type of cancer is considered the eighth most common cancer in the world when they get bigger.

A team of researchers from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) conducted the study.

The findings showed that an inherited form of oesophageal cancer called 'Tylosis' was causing thickening of the palms and soles -- foot callouses/keratoderma -- that is so severe that patients sometimes have to shave off piles of hard skin with a razor.

The gene which is responsible for the disease known as iRHOM2, was found to play an important role in the thickness of the skin of the palms and soles by controlling Keratin -- the most abundant component of the skin.

In addition, mice whose iRHOM2 genes were knocked out had abnormally thin paw skin.

Whereas, humans with increased iRHOM2 had thickened palms and soles with callouses and intriguingly these patients also develop oesophageal cancer.

The study could lead to a new target in the treatment of oesophageal cancer and insights into skin conditions such as psoriasis and skin cancer, said Anissa Chikh from QMUL.

The study also explains why the skin on our palms and soles is much thicker than the skin on other parts of our bodies and so uniquely adapted to withstand high pressure and physical stress.

The study was published in Nature Communications.

(With IANS inputs)