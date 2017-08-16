close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Run as much as you can to avert dementia

Young rats with access to a running wheel show improved memory later in life and increased activity of neurons generated in adulthood, found a study.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 13:03
Run as much as you can to avert dementia
Representational image

New Delhi: People who take up running in thier teens are less likely to develop dementia in later stage of life, says a study.

Young rats with access to a running wheel show improved memory later in life and increased activity of neurons generated in adulthood, found a study.

The results raise the possibility that exercise early in life may help to protect against age-related cognitive decline.

Martin Wojtowicz and colleagues found that six-weeks of voluntary running, beginning at one month of age in rats, was sufficient to induce a long-term effect on learning and memory of a fear response that depends on newly generated neurons in the hippocampus in adulthood.

They also found that the activity of the adult-born neurons was enhanced compared to those acquired during development and to those of rats housed in a standard cage without a running wheel.

The findings are consistent with the idea of cognitive reserve, whereby the brain draws on enriching experiences from youth to compensate for functional declines as a result of age or disease.

Early life interventions that increase physical activity may therefore help to build up this reserve, potentially delaying the onset of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer`s disease.

TAGS

Mental healthDementiaRunninghealth newsDementia patients

From Zee News

Multicolour MRIs could help improve disease diagnosis: Study
Health

Multicolour MRIs could help improve disease diagnosis: Stud...

This new pain reliever may help combat opioid abuse
Health

This new pain reliever may help combat opioid abuse

Beware women! Working night shifts may up breast cancer risk
Health

Beware women! Working night shifts may up breast cancer ris...

Pregnancy after eating? Ex-lingerie model suffers from rare condition making her look 9 months pregnant!
Health

Pregnancy after eating? Ex-lingerie model suffers from rare...

Inability to smell could expose you to Alzheimer&#039;s disease
Health

Inability to smell could expose you to Alzheimer's dis...

E- cigarettes can help you kick the butt – Read
Health

E- cigarettes can help you kick the butt – Read

Mind blown! Agonising muscle cramp makes man&#039;s calf wriggle like a foetus in a mother&#039;s womb – Watch video
Health

Mind blown! Agonising muscle cramp makes man's calf wr...

Spending more time at gym can make men infertile
Health

Spending more time at gym can make men infertile

Walnuts: Your nutty buddies that can help keep hunger at bay! - Read
Health

Walnuts: Your nutty buddies that can help keep hunger at ba...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video