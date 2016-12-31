Scientists find new way to fight therapy-resistant prostate cancer

New Delhi: Scientists have devised a new mechanism to fight therapy-resistant prostate cancer which will be quite useful in dealing with this disorder. They have managed to find a signalling circuit in cells that can be targeted to treat prostate cancer to a certain extent.

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of death after lung cancer in American men, researchers said.

Currently, the most effective treatment for advanced prostate cancer is to deprive the cancer of what feeds it - androgen hormones, such as testosterone.

However, almost all patients eventually develop resistance to this therapy, leaving doctors with no options to counteract the inevitable.

The study at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) in the US shows that a "constitutively active" signalling circuit can trigger cells to grow into tumours and drive therapy resistance in advanced prostate cancer.

(With PTI inputs)