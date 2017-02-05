Seven infections that an expecting mother should be aware of!

New Delhi: Pregnancy is a beautiful as well as a testing time for women. The journey from the first trimester till the time the baby is born, is an emotional one.

However, an expecting mother's health is of utmost importance during this phase, both for her, as well as for the soon-to-be-born baby.

The immune system is slightly sensitive during pregnancy, rendering a pregnant woman more susceptible to coughs, colds and flu and other infections.

Some of the common infections are caused by agents such as viruses, viroids, prions, bacteria, roundworms, pin-worms, ticks, mites, fleas, lice, fungi, ringworms, tapeworms, etc. The problem gets complicated during pregnancy, as the infection might affect your unborn baby.

You become more prone to certain infections during pregnancy, simply because of weakness due to exhaustion or other conditions.

Hormonal changes during pregnancy are evident and other changes which take place inside the body also sometimes invite infections easily.

Here’s a list of infections in pregnancy you should be careful about. Have a look!

1. Hepatitis B:

One of the most common infections during pregnancy, Hepatitis B affects the liver. Acute form of the virus is more often than not, responisble for jaundice in pregnancy. Hepatitis B infection leads to increased mortality, low birth weight and premature delivery, hence, immunization of this virus before conceiving is necessary.

2. Hepatitis C:

This infection can be easily detected, since its most common symptom is nausea. However, since it can also be mistaken for morning sickness, it can sometimes become difficult to assess. If you are a carrier of this virus, there is an increased chance of your child being affected.

3. Urinary tract infection:

Urinary tract infection or UTI is something you need to be wary of contracting at all times. Caused by bacteria from skin, vagina, or rectum that enters your body through urethra, UTI can result in a number of complications, since the bacteria tend to remain in the bladder and multiply.

4. Sexually transmitted diseases:

Chances of contracting STD's are high during this period. This is also an unsettling concern because STD's don't exactly have symptoms. Chlamydia is the most common form of this infection. Getting a periodic test can ensure safety.

5. Chicken pox:

The chances of chicken pox affecting a woman are high if they had never contracted it before. Complications in your unborn may vary if you have chicken pox during pregnancy, but may lead to damage in your baby’s physical development.

6. Genital herpes:

Caused by herpes simplex virus, it can be contracted through genital contact with the infected person or from oral sex. Itching, tingling, or burning feeling in the vaginal or anal area and genital ulcers or painful blisters during the initial phase are common. If the infection occurs during the first trimester, it can be treated, but if it occurs towards the end, cesarean section is preferred in order to avoid disease transfer to your baby.

7. German measles/Rubella:

The symptoms of this infection are very much like the flu, for instance, mild sore eyes, increased temperature, swollen lymph nodes, etc. The infection, during pregnancy, can affect the baby’s sight and hearing. This may also result in brain and heart defects.