Seven-year-old Hyderabad girl fed infected IV by doctors, dies
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 11:00
Representational image
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, seven-year-old girl in Hyderabad suffering from a rare disease died at a city hospital after doctors administered infected IV.
Sai Pravalika, hailing from Jangaon district was battling for her life at Gandhi hospital and suffered from a rare disorder named ‘Neuronal ceroide lypo fuschinosis’.
Her parents are claiming that she was fed with infected IV which had fungus and an insect in the saline bottle.
As per a report published in Deccan Chronicle, her father claimed that the condition of the girl deteriorated after the saline was administered to her on December 14 last year.
Her body turned reddish and she continued to become weak from then on.
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 10:18
