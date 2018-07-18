हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sexual abuse

Sexual and physical abuse in childhood can lead to endometriosis

The study found that women reporting severe-chronic abuse of multiple types had a 79 per cent increased risk of laparoscopically-confirmed endometriosis. 

Sexual and physical abuse in childhood can lead to endometriosis

Washington DC: Childhood abuse has been generally associated with chronic pelvic pain and hypertension but a new study revealed that it can also lead to endometriosis. Endometriosis is a condition in which the endometrium, the layer of tissue that normally covers the inside of the uterus, grows outside of it.

However, in rare cases, it may also occur in other parts of the body. A large prospective study conducted at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center has found that sexual and physical abuse in childhood and adolescence is associated with a greater risk of endometriosis diagnosed during adulthood.

The study found that women reporting severe-chronic abuse of multiple types had a 79 per cent increased risk of laparoscopically-confirmed endometriosis. "Our findings suggest that similar mechanisms may be involved in the association between early abuse and endometriosis diagnosed during adulthood. We need an increased focus on the potential underlying biological mechanisms to fully understand these relationships," said Dr. Holly R. Harris, a researcher.

The findings appeared in the Journal of Human Reproduction.
 

Tags:
Sexual abusephysical abuseEndometriosis

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close