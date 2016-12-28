Signs that tell you are way too stressed!
New Delhi: Nowadays, stress has become a very common phenomenon of routine life. It is often caused by tiring jobs, unhealthy eating habits and pollution. Though it is normal for us to get worried and stressed out, but too much of stress is not good as it can lead to some health problems.
Here are some signs that tell you are way too stressed out:
Headache
If you are suffering from severe headache frequently, then you are taking too much stressed.Stress can be the cause of migraine headaches as well.
Itchy skin
Taking too much stressed can lead to underlying skin conditions like eczema and dermatitis.
Stomach ache
Apart from headaches and insomnia, stress and anxiety can also cause stomach ache.
Acne
Too much stress can increase the inflammation which can lead to breakouts and acne.
Bleeding gums
You are at a higher risk of developing periodontal disease like bleeding gums, if your are too stressed out. Stress can also impair your immune system and allow the bacteria to invade your gums.
