Sinus infection? Try these essential oils for quick relief!
New Delhi: Sinusitis is a condition in which the cavities around the nasal passages become inflamed. Also known as sinus infection or rhinosinusitis, is usually caused by infection, allergies and chemical or particulate irritation of the sinuses.
Though there are antibiotics and number of home remedies to treat the sinus pain, but one can also opt for essential oils to get instant relief from it.
Here are some essential oils that helps to treat sinus problem:
Peppermint oil
Because of its anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antibacterial and antihistamine properties, peppermint oil helps in clearing inflammation in the nose. Boil two cups of water and add 2- 3 drops of peppermint essential oil to it. Now, inhale the steam for a minute and repeat it for 4 - 5 times to get relief from sinus.
Lavender oil
Lavender oil helps in relieving sinusitis as it contains monoterpenes and oxides which are antiseptic, decongestant and anti-inflammatory for cold, flu, sinusitis and throat infection. It can be used in inhalations or massage or bath application.
Tea tree oil
This oil contains antiviral, antibacterial and antiseptic properties that not only alleviates symptoms of cold but also clears clogged sinuses. Take a drop or two on a clean cloth and sniff to deal with sinusitis and headache.
Eucalyptus oil
Eucalyptus oils contains cineole, a terpenoid oxide, which has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and decongestant propeties that helps to treat nasal congestion, cough and sore throat in addition to sinusitis. Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to a litre of hot water and inhale the steam for a minute to get rid of sinus pain.
