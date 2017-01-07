Smartphone apps can help deal with depression, anxiety

New Delhi: A new research says that apps on your smartphones can help you deal with medical conditions like depression and anxiety.

Researchers from Northwestern University in the United States found that 13 speedy mini-apps called `IntelliCare` significantly reduced 50 percent depression and anxiety in participants, who used the apps on their smartphones up to four times a day using psychotherapy or with antidepressant medication.

The study was published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

The applications offer exercises to de-stress, reduce self-criticism and worrying, methods to help your life feel more meaningful, mantras to highlight your strengths, strategies for a good night`s sleep and more.

"We designed these apps so they fit easily into people`s lives and could be used as simply as apps to find a restaurant or directions," said lead study author David Mohr from Northwestern University`s Feinberg School of Medicine.

"Some of the participants kept using them after the study because they felt that the apps helped them feel better," Mohr added.In the study, 105 participants were enrolled and 96 of them completed the study.

