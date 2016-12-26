Smoking: Five ways it affects your health!
New Delhi: We all know that smoking is not good for health, but still most people are addicted to it and find it hard to quit. Tobacco use is the single largest cause of preventable death globally.
Nicotine in tobacco also makes it hard for people, especially smokers to give up. The prolonged use of tobacco increases the risk of developing various health problems.
Here are some of the most gruesome diseases caused by smoking and other tobacco products:
Diabetes
Because of smoking, the risk of developing diabetes is greater as tobacco use increase blood sugar levels and lead to insulin resistance. Smoking can be even more hazardous for people with diabetes as it increases the risk of complications including heart disease, kidney damage, blindness, rheumatoid arthritis, nerve damage.
Cancer
Smoking causes greater risk of cancer and can lead to different types of the deadly disease with th emost prominent one being lung cancer.
Cardiovascular diseases
Smoking also increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases heart, stroke and blood vessel disease. It is said that smoking causes 1 of every 3 deaths from CVD.
Pregnancy
Woman should avoid smoking as it reduces the chance of getting pregnant. Smoking during pregnancy have a higher risk of complications such as bleeding, abortion, miscarriage, premature delivery of baby, stillbirth, abnormalities of the placenta.
Children whose mothers smoke while pregnant or who are exposed to secondhand smoke after birth develop weaker lungs.
Respiratory disease
Smoking can cause lung disease by damaging your airways and the small air sacs (alveoli) found in your lungs. Lung diseases caused by smoking include COPD, which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Sudhir Chaudhary in conversation with Aamir Khan and team Dangal
- People have tried to give demonetisation a communal face, says PM Modi
- Is the govt planning to take action against anonymous property?
- Note ban will ensure that black money hoarders are not shown any mercy: PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of pathetic conditions of unemployment in India
- This Geeta Phogat real fight will put Dangal to shame — WATCH
- Ravichandran Ashwin becomes father of a baby girl; wife announces news in coolest manner possible
- Zeenat Aman reacts to Sunny Leone’s 'Laila Main Laila' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'
- Mohammed Shami hits back on social media dogmatism, asks trollers first do self introspection
- Dangal: Aamir Khan-starrer gets most important detail of Geeta Phogat's gold-winning match wrong