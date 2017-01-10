Sore throat? Try these natural lozenges to get relief from it!

New Delhi: Sore throat is caused by inflammation due to a cold or other virus. It can be annoying as it starts with itchy and scratchy feeling in the throat that leads to cough.

Though there many medicated lozenge to treat throat infection, but they are loaded with sugars and other preservatives. So, one should opt fro natural lozenges instead of medicated one.

Here are some natural lozenges that help treat sore throat:

Mulethi

This medicinal herb known for its throat-soothing properties. Take a small piece of mulethi and chew it, if your sore throat is giving you a hard time.

Cloves

Because of its antibacterial properties, clove can help you rid of the inflammation and help fight the primary cause of the throat ache.

Ginger

Ginger is a well- known remedy for sore throat as it not only relieves your throat ache but also clears mucus congestion. Its anti-bacterial properties also helps to fight the Streptococcus bacteria responsible for the infection.

Garlic

The antimicrobial properties in garlic helps to sooth a sore throat. And it's best if you have it at night and pop a clove in the morning to remove its strong aftertaste.