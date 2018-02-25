Sridevi dies of cardiac arrest: Causes, prevention, and factors that can put you at risk of the condition

New Delhi: Veteran actress Sridevi breathed her last on Saturday, February 24 at the age of 54 in Dubai.

As per reports, the actress died following a massive cardiac arrest.

Her sudden, untimely demise has left the world in shock and tributes for the first female superstar of Bollywood have been pouring in from across the globe.

Since cardiac arrest strikes immediately without warnings, it is important that we educate ourselves about this dangerous medical condition and know what to do when faced with the situation.

Here are some important things you need to know about cardiac arrest.

What is a cardiac arrest?

A cardiac arrest happens when your heart stops pumping blood around your body. Also called sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), it is a medical emergency, characterized by loss of consciousness and abnormal or absent breathing. Before this occurs, some people may experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or nausea.

What causes sudden cardiac arrest?

The immediate cause of cardiac arrest is usually an abnormal heart rhythm, called arrhythmias. Other possible causes of cardiac arrest include – coronary artery disease, heart attack, physical stress, major blood loss, lack of oxygen, intense physical exercise, and some inherited disorders etc. Sometimes, the cause of SCA is unknown.

There are certain factors that may put you at risk of SCA, including smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, diabetes, alcoholism, a sedentary lifestyle.

Can SCA be prevented?

Reducing your risk is the best strategy because there's no certain way that indicates your risk of SCA. Preventive measures may include:

Screening for heart disease, especially, if you have a family history

Leading a healthy lifestyle such as – eating a nutritious, balanced diet and staying physically active

Maintaining a healthy weight

Not smoking.

What to do if someone has SCA?

This medical emergency needs immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or use of a defibrillator, without which the person will die within a few minutes. Immediate CPR can help restore partial flow of oxygenated blood to the brain and other vital organs until more definitive medical treatment is available. In case you don't know CPR, you should immediately call emergency medical help. Hospital care includes drugs, an implantable device or other medical procedures.