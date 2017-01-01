Stretch your way to good health – Five reasons why it's important!

New Delhi: When you go to the gym for your workout, do you know why your personal trainers put more emphasis on stretching before you begin?

Regular exercising is an important part of a healthy and fit lifestyle, however, you may be surprised to know that stretching your body is as important an aspect of an exercise regimen than the main workout itself.

Stretching before and after an exercise is extremely essential and also something that is highly underestimated.

Therefore, we give you five reasons why stretching should not be overlooked and should be an important part of your daily workout routine. Check it out!

1. Provides muscle relief:

Your muscles tend to become stiff after some time, especially during the night when you sleep. Light stretching after you wake up will help you relax your muscles. Stretching before you begin your exercise will help reduce muscle tension which is one of the most common causes of back and neck pains and headaches.

2. Avoids injuries:

Your limbs may have been subject to many sprains, cramps and other minor injuries. If that's the case, you probably forgot to stretch or didn't do enough of it. Stretching considerably reduces the risk of all types of injuries, from joint sprains to tendonitis to muscle strains and spasms.

3. Quick recovery:

Stretching is something that is high on doctors' recommendation list post injury. The recovery phase after an injury is an important stage and stretching can help you through it. However don't stretch a muscle that is experiencing inflammation or a fresh injury.

4. Rejuvenates:

A long, stressful and hard day at work can drain your energy levels and make you exhausted and fatigued. Stretching your limbs after a tiring day can provide you quick relief. In fact, not just after work, but even during your office hours, stretching can definitely help you feel active. Even while you are on your work desk, stretch your arms and legs every once in a while to keep stiffness and fatigue at bay.

5. Improves performance:

Studies have shown considerable improvement in sports activities in those people who give equal emphasis to stretching during warm-ups. Therefore, it is always recommended to stretch before every sport or exercise that involves specific movement.