Suffering from nicotine dependence? Exercising will help you deal

New Delhi: As the evidence in support of regular exercise grows with numerous studies adding to its health benefits, a new research has shown that working out can also help in getting rid of nicotine dependence.

Now, giving another reason for smokers to quit the toxic stick and start running, the research conducted on mice sheds light on the mechanism underlining exercise's protective effect against nicotine dependence and withdrawal.

The study reveals that exercise during nicotine exposure markedly reduces the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms, an effect that is accompanied by increased activation of a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (which are targets of nicotine) in the hippocampal region of the brain.

"The findings support the protective effect of exercise preceding smoking cessation against the development of physical dependence, which may aid smoking cessation by reducing the severity of withdrawal symptoms," said senior author Dr. Alexis Bailey, of St. George's University of London.

The findings have been published in the British Journal of Pharmacology.

(With ANI inputs)