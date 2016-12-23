Suffering from piles? Try these simple natural remedies to treat it!

New Delhi: Piles also known as hemorrhoids, is a very painful condition during the bowel movement. And this common problem happens when veins in the anus and rectum become swollen and inflamed. Though, there are medicines and ointments to treat piles, but one can also opt for natural remedies to get relief from the pain.

Here are some home remedies that helps to treat piles:

Ice

Applying some ice wrapped in a clean cloth directly on the affected area for a few minutes helps to get rid of the pain.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera helps in resolving the symptoms of hemorrhoids easily because of its anti-inflammatory and therapeutic properties.

For external hemorrhoids, take a small amount of aloe vera gel and apply to your anus to soothe and hydrate the swollen veins. To treat the internal ones, cut aloe vera leaves in strips while discarding all thrones. Freeze them and apply the icy cold aloe vera strips on the affected area for a fast pain relief.

Lemon juice

Because of its antioxidants content in it, lemon is another effective home remedy for piles. One can either apply lemon juice directly on the inflamed area or drink it with honey and ginger to reduce pain and inflammation.

Olive oil

Olive oil contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in it that helps to reduce inflammation and shrink the size of swollen blood vessels in the anal canal.

Soaking

If you want to get instant relief from pain and itching then start soaking the inflamed area for 10-15 minutes in warm water and gently wipe it with a wet towel.