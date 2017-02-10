Swine flu death toll on the rise in Telangana
New Delhi: Swine flu cases in Telangana are on a high with the number of death rising to 16.
One person succumbed to swine flu and other complications yesterday, according to a government bulletin on swine flu.
"76 samples were tested for swine flu yesterday and 19 of them were found positive for the virus," it said.
It said 413 among 4,281 samples tested till yesterday since August 1 last year emerged positive for the virus.
Sufficient stock of medicines and testing kits were available in the State, it said.
(With PTI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos
Top Videos
-
-
MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
-
West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
-
Pakistan claims India building 'secret nuclear city', New Delhi says it's baseless