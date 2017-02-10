Swine flu death toll on the rise in Telangana

New Delhi: Swine flu cases in Telangana are on a high with the number of death rising to 16.

One person succumbed to swine flu and other complications yesterday, according to a government bulletin on swine flu.

"76 samples were tested for swine flu yesterday and 19 of them were found positive for the virus," it said.

It said 413 among 4,281 samples tested till yesterday since August 1 last year emerged positive for the virus.

Sufficient stock of medicines and testing kits were available in the State, it said.

(With PTI inputs)