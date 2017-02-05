Swine flu, Dengue cases on the rise in Coimbatore

New Delhi: Cases of swine flu and dengue are on the rise in Coimbatore as 10 and 13 new cases respectively have been reported from a government hospital.

The Swine Flu has claimed five victims, including one in the early hours of yesterday-- a 58 year old man Gopal from Nilgiris district.

In the last week, a one-year old boy from Salem in a private hospital and three others, including two women, died of H1N1 virus in the Government hospital.

After two deaths--one in April and another in September--a 10-month old male baby, last year, no dengue casualties were reported so far.

Considering the increase in the number of patients, the department authorities are organising awareness campaign to prevent the spread of the disease.

(With PTI inputs)