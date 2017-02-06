Swine flu prevention: Useful tips you should know

New Delhi: Swine flu, or H1N1 virus, continues to spread panic across the country with deaths being reported from several states, including Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad.

Swine flu is a human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that started in pigs. The symptoms of swine flu are similar to norma flu - fever, cough, sore throat, chills, weakness, loss of appetite, body aches, difficulty sleeping, etc.

Swine flu cases increase in the cold season because the H1N1 influenza virus is prone to appear when the temperatures dip and winter arrives. Since the disease spreads through air and not via a vector, as in dengue, transmission is more rapid in this case.

Hence, children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with certain conditions such as diabetics, kidney problems, cancer should take extra precautions as they are at high risk from severe infection.

Measures that may prevent swine flu as well as limit its spread may include:

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough to reduce the risk of spreading the flu.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth as this can result in contracting the disease.

Stay home if you've been infected with the virus.

Stay away from crowds if possible, especially, if you're at high risk groups.

Practice feerequent hand washing using soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Family members should wear a face mask if someone at home has swine flu.

In case of an outbreak, wear a surgical mask.

According to the World Health Organisation, annual vaccination is the most effective solution for combating seasonal influenza infections, including as swine flu.

Follow the above guidelines diligently to prevent swine flu!