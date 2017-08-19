Swine flu: Spike of H1N1 Influenza in Delhi; 1,066 cases reported last month

New Delhi: Swine flu – the human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that started in pigs – has the national capital in a tight grip with the number of cases rising with every passing day.

Delhi has reported as many as 1,066 cases of swine flu in the last month alone – more than four times the number reported during the rest of this year.

According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), the total number of cases till August 13 this year stands at 1,307, more than six times the corresponding period of 2016.

Nation-wide, 18,855 cases of the H1N1 influenza have been reported this year, claiming 929 lives.

However, despite the rising number of H1N1 cases, the number of deaths has remained significantly low.

"Only four deaths have been reported: Two from Delhi and two patients from outside have died," Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said in the assembly last week. At a review meeting on Friday , Delhi health department officials told their counterparts in the Centre that the city has sufficient training and stocks of medicines to tackle the swine flu outbreak, the TOI report said.

Health experts have waved it off as a cause for concern saying that, "People should not panic if they suffer normal viral infection. The high risk groups include people with heart diseases, pregnant women, children below eight years of age, senior citizens, diabetics and kidney disease patients. These patients need special treatment," TOI quoted a doctor.

The spurt in swine flu cases at this time of the year has come a surprise since the infection mostly peaks in the postmonsoon season and early winter.

Maintaining caution and being careful in your surroundings, however, goes without saying, especially in public places due to the influenza's human to human nature of transmission.

"The spike in swine flu at this time is also due to infection coming in from states where a very high number of cases have been reported.Such a big outbreak in the month of August is a matter of concern since swine flu usually rises in October and November," said Dr K K Aggrawal, national president of the IMA. The association has planned to launch a poster campaign against swine flu," TOI reported.