These 5 simple steps can fasten your recovery post C-section!

New Delhi: To all those women who are preggers or those who are planning to start a family, first thing that bothers you must be the procedure you want to go for at the time of delivery. While maximum opt for a normal process of delivering the baby sometimes complications compel the doctor to advise you a Cesarean or C-Section.

So, according to The Health Site, there are a few things that you should NOT do after a C-section. Here are a few steps which might help you fasten your recovery after having a baby through a cesarean procedure:

1. You can possibly start taking small walks slowly as soon as your catheter is removed. At first, you might feel a little too tired or weak, but it's better to walk slowly than lying on the bed. However, do take your doctor's advise on this.

2. Always attend to the nature's call. The report states that you should possibly never ever delay or ignore it and make use of restroom whenever need be.

3. Lift your baby not weights. We understand if you are an exercise freak but relax. At this point in time, you need to just lift your baby and not touch those heavy weights. Because even after two weeks of your discharge, internal healing takes its own time.

4. Do not opt for a maternity belt instead let your tummy go back to its natural form on its own. The process might be slow but it will eventually happen. If you use a maternity belt, there are high chances of you developing hernia later in life, reportedly.

5. Do not take hot showers until your incision heals completely. You must follow all the rules prescribed by your doctor as the after care procedures for your incision. Always check upon your doc in case of any emergency, do not delay it by any means.