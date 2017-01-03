These signs show you are addicted to caffeine!

New Delhi: Do you start your day drinking coffee? And do you also feel that you cannot get through the day without it? If yes, then you are probably addicted to caffeine.

Here are some signs which shows you are addicted to caffeine:

Frequent headaches

Do you suffer from frequent headaches? Well, it could be a sign that you are consuming too much coffee. Because a 100g of caffeine is enough to give you a headache.

Insomniac

If you cannot go off to sleep without a cup coffee, means you are drinking too much of caffeine. Excessive consumption of caffeine will interfere with your sleep which will lead to insomnia.

Difficulties to cut down on caffeine

It is a sure sign that you are addicted to caffeine, if you know that too much caffeine can have harmful effects on your health, yet you cannot cut down.

Coffee before workout

Do you drink coffee before workout? If yes, then you are probably addicted to caffeine that you are dependent on coffee to work out.