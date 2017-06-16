This 25-year-old former model looks pregnant after eating food – Find out why!

New Delhi: A 25-year-old former lingerie model named Carla Cressy looks pregnant after eating food as she suffers from a rare incurable condition called 'frozen pelvis disease', a severe but rare complication of endometriosis.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Cressy's uterus, bowel, fallopian tubes and ovaries are fused together by scar tissue because of this condition.

The condition means the tissue that is meant to grow inside the uterus is growing outside of it, which causes inflammation, pain and scar tissue.

The former model faces agonising pain daily caused from consuming a variety of foods such as pasta and fizzy drinks which makes her vomit uncontrollably and looking nine months pregnant.

'Within half an hour of eating I blow up like a balloon and my belly swells up straight away. I get headaches and dizziness and terrible backache,' she told the Daily Mail.

Now, her diet only consists of vegetables, grilled chicken and fruit.

As per the reports, Cressy was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016 after more than ten years battling with the condition that caused her six-week periods.

She has already undergone three operations to take out the build up of cysts that fill her stomach.

But, after each operation the cysts would grow back and doctors feel that she will have to have surgery to remove them every six months for the rest of her life.

Though the surgery saved her life, but Cressy now bears a C-section type scar and she will never be able to have children.

She was diagnosed with the most severe form of endometriosis in January this year.